Wild Waves is hiring 700 positions, hosting their own job fair event

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park will be hosting their own hiring event on April 30, and are planning to fill 700 positions.

According to a press release, the water park will be hosting their own job fair on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The company is also offering a new online hiring platform for applicants to apply and interview 24/7.

Interested candidates can apply to a wide array of guest service roles including aquatics, rides, food service, retail and park services. Once a candidate is scheduled for a preferred time slot, they can choose to interview online or in-person April 30.

These job openings are available to anyone at any skill level, offering competitive hourly pay and opportunities to be promoted. The minimum age to apply is 16, and pay starts at $14.50 an hour or higher depending on the department. In addition, all employees receive free park admission.

If a candidate is unable to attend the job fair, the company says they can still apply online. Applications are reviewed every day, interviews and job offers take place every week.

Wild Waves is preparing to open on weekends from May 28 to Jun 12, and will be open daily starting June 17 through Sep. 5.

