Wild Waves amusement park hiring 600 people ahead of June reopening

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park will host a virtual hiring event next week to fill 600 positions ahead of its reopening in June.

The Federal Way amusement park is hiring for several roles, including admissions, aquatics, rides, food service, retail, guest relations and park services. The minimum age to apply is 16 and pay starts at $13.75 an hour.

The virtual job fair is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, but you have to register on the park's website by 5 p.m. Monday, March 22. You can use the same link to apply for positions even if you can't attend the virtual hiring event.

Wild Waves is set to reopen June 18 after the pandemic forced it to close for the 2020 season. If you had a 2020 season pass, it has been converted to a season pass for this year.

"I started my amusement industry career as a teenager, lifeguarding at a water park," said Wild Waves Theme & Water Park Park President, Jody Kneupper. "The experience and leadership skills I gained helped me succeed in college and eventually took me all over the country with an amazing opportunity to see new places and have fun at work. It’s a career I could have never imagined."

