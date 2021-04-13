Expand / Collapse search

Wife, children of fallen USCP officer William ‘Billy’ Evans mourn loss at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8 hours ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The wife and children of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans were seen Tuesday mourning the loss of their husband and father as Evans laid in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

evansmemorialsondaughter__1_

Evans' son can be seen in a video of the memorial wearing what appears to be his late father's police hat in his memory.

VIDEO: Son of fallen Capitol Police Officer William Billy Evans seen wearing police hat

The son of the late William Billy Evans, who was killed when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol in April, can be seen in a video of the memorial wearing what appears to be his late father's police hat in his memory as Evans lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Evans' daughter can be seen wiping tears from her mother's eyes as the family pays their respects.

VIDEO: Daughter of fallen USCP officer William Billy Evans wipes tears from mother’s eyes

The daughter of the late William Billy Evans, who was killed when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol in April, can be seen in a video of the memorial wiping tears from her mother's eyes as Evans lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

evanstear__2_.jpg
evanstear__3_.jpg
evanstear__5_.jpg

41-year-old Evans was killed in the line of duty on April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol. The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Noah Green, was armed with a knife and was shot to death by police during the incident, officials said. The investigation into the attack is still ongoing.

READ MORE: DC medical examiner releases cause of death for Capitol officer killed in ramming attack

Evans’ casket was carried into the Rotunda around 11 a.m. Tuesday. President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., family, other congressional leaders paid their respects to Evans in the Rotunda.

evansmemorialsondaughter__3_.jpg

READ MORE: "Their dad was their hero": Family of fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans releases statement

"Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled," his family said in a statement released through the U.S. Capitol Police in the days following his death. He was an 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran and a father of two who grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts.