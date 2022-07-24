Wife asks for help finding hit-and-run driver after husband killed during bike commute

Seattle Police are still looking for the driver that struck and killed a cyclist as he was commuting back home from work Friday, July 15.

Robb Mason was struck by the hit-and-run driver at the low end of the West Seattle Bridge as he rode on a popular bike route there. A ghost bike has been placed on a pole near SW Spokane and 11th Ave in the area where he was hit.

"It’s the worst thing anyone can ever expect to hear," said Claudia Mason, Robb's wife of 18 years.

She says they were married at a condo near Lake Union in a beautiful and intimate ceremony. She held back tears as she described losing the love of her life.

"I’ve been trying to function ever since, and It’s been really difficult. My little life here in Magnolia has just been turned upside down," she said. "He was just the best husband anyone could possibly want. He was loving and caring. He cared about his clients. He cared about his neighbors, was just caring and full of love and was full of love. He was a happy and optimistic person and that was infectious."

Robb was commuting from his job as a massage therapist in West Seattle back to Magnolia when the crash occurred just before 7:00 p.m.

"A car just hit him with tremendous force, killing him almost instantly and this person just left him there to die," said Claudia.

She says witnesses described seeing the driver honking their horn and speeding away in a white, silver or light-colored sedan.

"It’s like a nightmare I just can’t wake from and without the love from all my friends and family and Robb’s clients even, I wouldn’t be able to function," she said.

Claudia says Robb was always trying to find alternate ways to get to work in West Seattle and was a regular on the water taxi. He sometimes took the bus, but she says the bike route saved him at least a half an hour compared to other forms of transportation.

"His commute was an issue in our house and in the end it killed him," she said.

Claudia says Robb was an intuitive and gifted healer.

"He had a big personality. He was intelligent. He was a natural athlete. He was a leader," she said. "He was charismatic, confident and very caring and that’s what drew him to massage work."

Discovery Park was their special place in the neighborhood to get away.

"I never thought it would take on such meaning, but it has now," she said. "He was just the best husband anyone could possibly want. He was loving and caring. He cared about his clients."

Claudia says on July 29th Critical Mass is holding a vigil and memorial ride at 7:00 pm to honor Robb, starting at Westlake Center and ending at the crash site near SW Spokane and 11th Ave.

"I encourage everyone who feels moved by the story to go there," she said. "Even if you don’t have a bicycle. I will be there, not on my bicycle. Just go show your support and show the city, this is an outrage and people can’t be getting killed on the streets like this."

Claudia is also urging you to come forward if you know who the driver is.

"Someone who has such utter disregard for the humanity of others will do this again and this could be your loved one who goes off to work one day and never comes home," said Claudia.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Claudia says a private memorial service for family and friends is planned for Robb Monday in Auburn.