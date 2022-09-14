Why a convicted felon in DOC custody was able to become a suspect in a recent attempted rape

FOX 13 News is investigating why a convicted bank robber sentenced to 43 months in prison, and who was still in Department of Corrections custody, was able to become a suspect in a recent attempted rape in Seattle.

On Aug. 31, Amber Myers says a man came into her business, while she talked to her dad on the phone, pulled out a knife and tried to rape her.

Seattle Police says surveillance video from a nearby business captured images of the suspect. Police say the suspect is 31-year-old Jordan Alexander.

Police say he is a repeat offender known for wearing costumes and disguises.

SPD: Alexander has attempted to disguise himself by wearing a head wrap, mask, sunglasses and light-colored make up.

FOX 13 News found out that Alexander was still in Department of Corrections custody at the time of this alleged attack.

Documents we obtained show Alexander was sentenced to 43 months in prison, following a bank robbery. He was sentenced in July 2021.

In July of 2022, DOC officials say Alexander arrived at a work release center in Seattle. Here he would work a full-time job, while under partial confinement, with the ability to leave the center.

To be eligible for work release there are several eligibility expectations, including having a record of good behavior.

Another parameter for work release states that anyone with 12 months, or six months if eligible, left on their sentence can be referred to work release.

However, Alexander served about 12 months of his 43-month sentence.

DOC officials say he also received what is known as "earned release time".

Earned release time is where a prisoner’s sentence is reduced for good behavior and good performance.

DOC officials say Alexander’s earned release time date was Oct. 10, 2022. That would have equaled about 35% of his total original 43-month sentence.

However, he did not make it to that date. On Aug. 30, DOC reports Alexander escaped his work release.

The next day is when Seattle Police say he attacked Myers.

FOX 13 News reached out to the DOC for an on-camera interview. They responded with this statement:

"DOC takes these situations extremely seriously, and understands how frightening they can be for the community.

Mr. Alexander was scheduled to release from prison on October 14, 2022. Providing the individual a less restrictive housing assignment in a reentry center prior to release provides a higher likelihood of success upon his inevitable release. DOC uses a rigorous risk-based system to determine eligibility for work release for each individual in our custody. It includes analyzing the nature of the crime committed, the length of their sentence and whether or not they have displayed good behavior. Using that evidence-based method, DOC determined that a less restrictive, partial confinement was the appropriate option in this case to provide Alexander with the services he needs for a successful reentry.

DOC is working with all law enforcement agencies within that jurisdiction including Seattle Police department to ensure that this individual is brought back into custody as quickly as possible."