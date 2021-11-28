Expand / Collapse search

WHO disagrees with flight bans over omicron variant

By Andrew Meldrum
Published 
Updated 5:16PM
World
Associated Press

Omicron variant: What to know about the new COVID-19 strain

An advisory panel of the World Health Organization classified on Nov. 27, 2021, a worrying new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a highly transmissible virus of concern, naming it "Omicron" under its Greek letter system.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant.

WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions.

"Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," Moeti said in a statement. "If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations."

RELATED: State Department issues 'do not travel' warnings to 8 countries amid omicron variant concerns

Moeti praised South Africa for following international health regulations and informing WHO as soon as its national laboratory identified the omicron variant.

"The speed and transparency of the South African and Botswana governments in informing the world of the new variant is to be commended," said Moeti. "WHO stands with African countries which had the courage to boldly share life-saving public health information, helping protect the world against the spread of COVID-19."

2 cases of new omicron covid-19 variant detected in UK | LiveNOW from FOX

United Kingdom Prime Minster, Boris Johnson, says the UK is taking 'targeted measures' to prevent spread of new COVID-19 OMICRON variant.

Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

RELATED: US, Canada, EU, Japan restrict South Africa travel over Omicron variant

While investigations continue into the omicron variant, WHO recommends that all countries "take a risk-based and scientific approach and put in place measures which can limit its possible spread."

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, emphasized that there is no data yet that suggests the new variant causes more serious illness than previous COVID-19 variants.

"I do think it’s more contagious, when you look at how rapidly it spread through multiple districts in South Africa," Collins said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

Israel decided to bar entry to foreigners, and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting Monday — among the most drastic of a growing raft of travel curbs being imposed as nations scrambled to slow the variant’s spread. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe — have confirmed its presence. The Netherlands reported 13 omicron cases on Sunday, and Australia found two.

United States restricting travel from 8 nations amid new COVID-19 variant concerns

The White House is restricting travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi -- starting Monday -- due to concerning new covid variant. UK & other European countries took same action today.

The U.S. plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday.

"With the omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity," said Moeti. "COVID-19 constantly exploits our divisions. We will only get the better of the virus if we work together for solutions."

'Frustrated' Airline Passengers Grapple With South Africa Travel Bans

Travelers were left stranded at airports in South Africa on Saturday, November 27, as countries around the world announced travel bans affecting the region following the emergence of a new coronavirus strain. (Credit: Weekend Argus | Tracey Adams via Storyful)

WHO said it scaling up its support for genomic sequencing in Africa so sequencing laboratories have access to adequate human resources and testing reagents to work at full capacity. WHO also said is ready to offer additional help, reinforcing COVID-19 responses including surveillance, treatment, infection prevention and community engagement in southern African countries, it said.