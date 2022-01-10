White Pass expected to reopen at 3 p.m. Monday

article

White Pass is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. Monday, officials say.

US 12 has been closed at the pass since Jan. 6, and since then, crews have been plowing the roads ever since, aiming to get the highway clear as quickly as possible.

Snoqualmie and Blewett Pass reopened on Sunday, and despite the narrow corridors and volume of traffic, WSDOT was pleased to announced there were no crashes. Drivers are still encouraged to delay their trips to reduce the risk of closures on the passes.

Stevens Pass is still expected to open Wednesday, nearly a full week after it initially closed.

RELATED: Snoqualmie, Blewett passes reopen; Stevens, White passes remain closed

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: