White House doctor expects Trump to return to public engagements Saturday following COVID-19 treatment

President Donald Trump is expected to “safely return” to public engagements on Saturday following his diagnosis of COVID-19, according to a memo from the president's doctor.

Trump’s physician, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said the president has responded “extremely well” to treatment. Saturday will be day 10 following Trump’s diagnosis, and Conley said he “fully anticipates” him to be able to safely return to public events, such as campaign events or receptions held at the White House.

The memo, sent Thursday, added that Trump has completed his course for treatment and his physical exam has remained “stable” since returning to the White House.

The president was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday following a three-day stay.

