Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night.
Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest.
According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint and ran away from the scene.
The suspects have not been located and they were described as wearing dark clothing and face masks.
The investigation remains ongoing.