Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Crews begin recovery efforts

Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will begin to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month.

On Tuesday, crews will start the main recovery efforts to bring up the wreckage.

The plan is to use a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8000, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. Once the barge is outfitted and in place, it will be a 24/7 operation.

Officials said the crane will lift the aircraft wreckage pieces. The ROV will work on the seafloor collecting smaller pieces of wreckage into baskets and connecting the wreckage to the crane to be lifted.

On Sept. 4, a floatplane with 10 people onboard crashed near Mutiny Bay. Only one body has been recovered and identified and then nine others are presumed dead.

About a week later, the NTSB and the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory used sonar technology locate the wreckage on the seafloor. But due to the depth and the current, crews needed to send down a remotely operated vehicle to recover it.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.