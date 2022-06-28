Where to watch fireworks in western Washington this 4th of July

article

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, most cities are having full, in-person celebrations for the Fourth of July, including fireworks displays.

Fireworks cause injuries and fires each year in Washington, which is why officials are encouraging people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, there were 237 fireworks-related injuries in 2020.

Here's where you can see professionally-set fireworks this year on July 4:

Seattle

Seafair Summer Fourth on Lake Union events and celebrations start at 3 p.m. at three different parks in Seattle: Lake Union Park, Lake Union and Gas Works Park. You will be able to see fireworks from all three parks at 10:15 p.m. Lake Union offers an overhead view, Gas Works Park has a hilltop view, and Lake Union Park for a darker sky view.

Family-friendly events happening all day in downtown Bellevue, at the Bellevue Collection (575 Bellevue Square). The fireworks will go off at approximately 10:05 p.m. from the Downtown area and last for 15 to 17 minutes. See where to find parking and the best spots to view the fireworks here.

Tacoma's free 4th of July Summer Blast free celebration will take place beginning at noon on the Ruston Way Waterfront at two locations: Cummings Park and Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park. Both locations will host live music, beer gardens, over 200 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.

All of Ruston Way Waterfront will have views of the fireworks display over Commencement Bay beginning at 10 p.m.

Everett

Thunder on the Bay fireworks show returns with its 22-minute show set to launch over Port Gardner Bay. You can watch the fireworks show at Legion Memorial Park, Grand Avenue Park, Port of Everett, and Harborview Park. See what each park offers as far as views and crowds here. Fireworks go off at 10 p.m.

Renton

Fireworks will be going off over the Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park (1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N.) Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Stage entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.

You can catch fireworks from the Des Moines Fishing Pier (410 S 222nd St.)

Due to construction at the Des Moines Marina, there will be NO PARKING in the north parking lot at the Des Moines Marina. Also, city officials are limiting the total attendance on the Marina floor to only 3,000.

Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.

Setting off your own fireworks:

Just a reminder: setting off personal fireworks is banned in unincorporated King County and several other bigger cities in the county, including Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kirkland, Issaquah and Redmond.

Make sure you check with your local jurisdiction to see what's allowed for fireworks.

If you live in an area where you can legally set them off, here are a few things to keep in mind for safety: