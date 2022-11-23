Where to find free, hot Thanksgiving meals in Seattle

On Thanksgiving, several organizations across Seattle will be giving out free hot meals and basic care items for people and families in need this holiday season.

Seattle non-profit Mary's Place has compiled a list of where you can find a hot meal in Seattle on Nov. 24:

The Alajawan Brown Foundation: Free meal from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Albert Talley High School (7800 S 132nd St, Seattle)

Bread of Life Mission: Free "Big Breakfast" from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Thanksgiving dinner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (97 S Main St, Seattle)

Church on The Ave: Thanksgiving dinner with live music and basic needs items. NOTE: This is happening FRIDAY, Nov 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (4130 University Way NE, Seattle)

Community Lunch On Capitol Hill: Meals will be served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at All Pilgrims Church (509 10th Ave E, Seattle)

OPERATION: Sack Lunch and Uplift Northwest serving meals complete with hot cider from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (2515 Western Ave, Seattle)

Queen Anne Food Bank at Sacred Heart Shelter: Hot beef & cheddar sandwiches and pie will be served 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (232 Warren Ave N, Seattle)

Ronald Commons Cafe: Free Thanksgiving meal for the Shoreline area starts at 4 p.m. and runs until supplies are gone at The Ronald United Methodist Church (17839 Aurora Ave N.)

Teen Feed: Young people ages 13-25 can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving dinner from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University Congregational United Church of Christ in Seattle's University District (4515 16th Ave NE)

DSquared Hospitality Company: Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes will offer a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California Ave SW in West Seattle)

Salvation Army is serving meals at several locations:

Eastside Salvation Army, 911 164th Ave NE, Bellevue, will serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on FRIDAY, November 25.

The Salvation Army’s Seattle Temple, 9501 Greenwood Ave N, will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 24.

You can find more free Thanksgiving meal locations here.