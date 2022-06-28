Where are fireworks illegal in Washington state?

article

Fireworks go on sale in some areas of Washington state starting Tuesday, June 28. But many cities and counties have banned the sale or use of fireworks. Here's what you need to know ahead of 4th of July.

Fireworks cause injuries and fires each year in Washington. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, there were 237 fireworks-related injuries in 2020.

The top injuries or causes are: being hit by fireworks, holding or throwing them, lighting or re-lighting them, and leaning over fireworks.

They also caused 360 fires in 2020 resulting in a $1.3 million loss.

Below are the general rules for when fireworks go on sale and are allowed to be discharged in certain areas of Washington state:

Fireworks are always illegal:

In city, county and state parks

On federal land, including land managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Forest Service

On Public property, public street, sidewalks, parking lots, or school property

On private property without permission, and from private property onto public property

Possession or discharge of certain fireworks including: firecrackers, rockets, M-80s, dynamite and all homemade fireworks

Cities and counties often have more restrictive fireworks laws.

Here's where fireworks are illegal:

King County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Unincorporated King County (new in 2022 - including Skyway, White Center, Snoqualmie Valley, Greater Maple Valley, Enumclaw Plateau and Vashon Island), Algona, Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Carnation, Clyde Hill, Covington, Des Moines, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Maple Valley, Medina, Mercer Island, Newcastle, Pacific, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish, SeaTac, Seattle, Shoreline, Tukwla, Woodinville

Pierce County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Crystal Mountain, Fircrest, Greenwater, JBLM, Ruston, Steilacoom and Tacoma

Snohomish County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Arlington, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Woodway, and in unincorporated southwest Snohomish County

Thurston County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater

Kitsap County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Bainbridge Island

Whatcom County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Bellingham

Mason County

Fireworks are BANNED in:

Shelton

When should you call 911?