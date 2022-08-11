West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen on Sept. 18

As crews continue to work on the final stages of the West Seattle Bridge repairs, officials with the Seattle Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the structure is now expected to reopen on Sept. 18.

The reopening date will depend on the completion of the remaining work which includes finishing epoxy injections, carbon fiber wrapping, paving, safety inspection platform installation, and robust safety testing, officials said.

"It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "We recognize how painful this closure has been for so many people, businesses, and communities. Their safety has been at the core of this repair effort since the beginning. As we reopen the bridge and reconnect our city, we are bringing our communities together with the confidence that the bridge is now stronger and safer for everyone."

The bridge has been closed since March 2020 after inspectors discovered cracks growing and said the bridge was scheduled to reopen as soon as the week of Sept. 12.

"This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer," said Heather Marx. "SDOT is confident that the bridge will now stand strong for decades to come, fulfilling its original intended lifespan. We appreciate the community’s resilience as we navigated the uncertainties of this challenging project."



