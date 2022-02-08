When will Washington state's mask mandate end?

Mask mandates across the country are being lifted, including in California and Oregon.

Oregon’s ends at the end of next month while California's expires February 15.

In some states, it only applies to those fully vaccinated. Here in Washington it applies to just over 70% of our population.

Many of you now asking if and when Washington follow suit?

FOX 13 spoke with Dr. Ali Mokdad, Chief Strategy Officer of Population Health with the University of Washington says as a state we're looking good.

"We are moving from a pandemic phase to an endemic phase after all," Dr. Mokdad said.

He says both hospitalizations and cases are dropping.

"We have peaked in Washington, we have peaked in the United States," Dr. Mokdad said.

He says COVID-19 is still circulating and mutating but as a community we're not standing still we've learned to adapt while we're not out of danger yet, we asked if this is the right time to get rid of the mask mandate right now.

"We're coming into a Super Bowl next Sunday, you don't drop the ball before you cross the line," Dr. Mokdad said. "Let's not celebrate prematurely, two more weeks, we can then revisit that decision."

Dr. Mokdad says it takes three to four weeks to peak and the same amount of time to come down from the surge which puts us at the halfway mark now.

A hot button issue dividing our community.

"Get rid of it, I think it's a good time," Ann, who approves lifting the mask mandate, said.

"I would prefer they didn't for now," Jim Aslaksen, a downtown resident said. "I think we're not completely in a position where we're safe and sound."

However, the mandate also impacts business owners.

Adrian Lambert, Co-Owner of Left Bank Books, says business these last two years has been much like the pandemic itself -- uncertain.

"We've consistently not allowed people into the shop without a mask," Lambert said.

The bookstore owner says they've taken health protocols seriously, and they’ve been offering masks to anyone walking in without one.

He disagrees getting rid of the mask mandate.

"It's just reckless, it's thoughtless, it's unfeeling, and it's ignorant," Lambert said. "It's like ignoring what this thing has been."

FOX 13 reached out to Governor Jay Inslee asking about the possibility of ending the mask mandate we received this statement saying, "We are continuing to track cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We are optimistic that these numbers will continue to decline in a way that will let us revisit the mask requirements in the near future."

Lambert is now urging Governor Inslee and health care leaders to rethink their position.

"Don't do it. Don't be pressured to do that just because it's happening, and other states already be responsible actually care about people, people. are dying people are sick," Lambert said.

Dr. Mokdad says he would be the first one to sound the alarm if a new variant like delta emerges.

While the conversations are ongoing -- he says he's optimistic about what the next few weeks will look like.

"I expect sometime by mid-March all the states will lift these mandates and there'll be even a federal lifting of these mandates," Dr. Mokdad said.

