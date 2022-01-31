Whatcom County road repairs still ongoing from November flooding

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Whatcom County Public Works) ( )

Calmer weather has finally allowed repair work to continue on Whatcom County roads heavily damaged by November flooding.

A 12-foot culvert that ran under Birch Bay Lynden Road failed, officials say, washing out an entire 40-foot section of the road. With a stretch of dry days, California Creek stream flows have lowered to the point where crews can do in-water work this week. Contractors are taking down the stream diversion and repairing the damaged waterline.

South Pass Road was greatly damaged by a landslide caused by flooding near North Pass Road. Contractors are stabilizing the hill with hundreds of geofoam blocks, and estimate they can reopen the road for single-lane traffic by the end of February.

Goshen Road was damaged near Roberts Road when a slope failed. Crews have finished a temporary repair design, and officials anticipate to reopen the road in mid-February.

North Fork Road has reopened as a gravel road, and will not be paved until spring. Drivers are asked to simply avoid this road if at all possible, and to otherwise drive safely and slowly on it.

Drayton Harbor Road and Mosquito Lake Road are reopened, with officials keeping a close eye on conditions. Beach Avenue on Lummi Island is reopened to emergency and service vehicles only, with repairs planned for a later date.

