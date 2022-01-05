Whatcom County residents brace for another round of snow

Just when Whatcom County residents thought they could put the snow behind them, another round is expected to hit the county.

"I was like ‘yay, we are almost there’ and then it snowed again forget about it," resident Norm Bonnickson said.

Tuesday night brought more snow for many Whatcom County residents, and now they have to brace for another round Wednesday into Thursday.

It’s been more than a week since Bonnickson has seen his grass, but that’s the least of his worries at home.

"I got a frozen pipe at home to deal with," he said. At one point, he says it got down to 6 degrees where he lives.

RELATED: Frustrations grow over North Bend's handling of snowy roads

Dozens of Whatcom County snowplows were fanned out once again on Wednesday. They are plowing and de-icing, prepping for potentially another three to six inches of snow.

"I couldn’t come to work for two to three days it definitely messed up my schedule in that kind of way," said Tony's Coffee barista Brie Davison said. Davison is already planning for possibly another disruption to the work schedule.

"It’s tiring for sure, especially when you don’t have a car," Davison said.

Downtown Bellingham roads looked good on Wednesday. Much of the snow has melted in those areas, but many neighborhoods and streets around Highway 539 are still icy and snowy.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

FOX 13 WEATHER RESOURCES: DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek