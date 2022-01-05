Whatcom County residents brace for another round of snow

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
22
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Whatcom County residents brace for another round of snow

By
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

As many of us are thawing out, other parts of Western Washington are preparing for another arctic blast.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - Just when Whatcom County residents thought they could put the snow behind them, another round is expected to hit the county.

"I was like ‘yay, we are almost there’ and then it snowed again forget about it," resident Norm Bonnickson said.

Tuesday night brought more snow for many Whatcom County residents, and now they have to brace for another round Wednesday into Thursday.

It’s been more than a week since Bonnickson has seen his grass, but that’s the least of his worries at home.

"I got a frozen pipe at home to deal with," he said. At one point, he says it got down to 6 degrees where he lives.

RELATED: Frustrations grow over North Bend's handling of snowy roads

Dozens of Whatcom County snowplows were fanned out once again on Wednesday. They are plowing and de-icing, prepping for potentially another three to six inches of snow.

"I couldn’t come to work for two to three days it definitely messed up my schedule in that kind of way," said Tony's Coffee barista Brie Davison said. Davison is already planning for possibly another disruption to the work schedule.

"It’s tiring for sure, especially when you don’t have a car," Davison said.

Downtown Bellingham roads looked good on Wednesday. Much of the snow has melted in those areas, but many neighborhoods and streets around Highway 539 are still icy and snowy.  

