Whatcom County nonprofit launches disaster case management for November flood

What began as a grassroots effort to help families devastated by flooding in Whatcom County has now grown into a full-fledged organization.

Whatcom Strong, now known as the Whatcom Long Term Recovery Group, launched disaster case management services on Monday. The group is coordinating recovery services with county Emergency Management.

In Nov. 2021, flooding swept through the county and shook communities.

Months later, residents are still grappling with repairs, lack of shelter and even basic needs, according to the nonprofit organization.

Whatcom Strong was formed by local churches, city officials and neighbors to gather data and pool resources to help people affected by the flood. This effort grew into the Long Term Recovery Group, which now has eight Disaster Case Managers (DCMs) and a manager lead to oversee recovery work.

According to the nonprofit, DCMs are reaching out to 1,500 households to assess their needs. They manage files on everyone in need of help, and refer them to resources, help them with recovery plans, schedule volunteers and represent them at the Unmet Needs Committee roundtable and to their Repairs and Rebuild Committee leader.

All the Recovery Group’s resources will be funneled through DCMs, who will help prioritize the needs of residents.

