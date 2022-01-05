Whatcom County Council delays appointing senator to replace Ericksen

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
22
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Whatcom County Council delays appointing senator to replace Ericksen

By AP News Staff
Published 
Whatcom County
Associated Press
article

Photo from Doug Ericksen's public office website

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Whatcom County Council members have voted to delay naming a replacement for state Sen. Doug Ericksen, who died after becoming ill with COVID-19.

The council voted 4–2 at a special meeting Tuesday to delay naming a replacement for the Ferndale Republican until their Jan. 11 meeting, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Council member Ben Elenbaas, one of three candidates for the vacancy, recused himself from the process.

Ericksen, who died last month, represented the 42nd Legislative District that includes northern Bellingham and northern Whatcom County for more than two decades.

Council member Tyler Byrd said any delay would be an injustice to people in that district who need help from Olympia with severe flooding that caused millions in damage in November.

But council member Rud Browne said he compiled a list of questions from residents and wanted answers to those questions from the candidates.

Ericksen was a Republican, so under state law, the Whatcom Republicans — the local GOP organization — submitted three candidates for the County Council to consider.

They include Elenbaas, who represents the council’s 5th District, encompassing western Whatcom County, works BP Cherry Point refinery and is a farmer; Simon Sefzik of Ferndale who recently graduated from a conservative Christian college and interned in Congress and at the White House; and Tawsha Dykstra Thompson, a former Bellingham Police sergeant who left the department in December.

RELATED: Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen dies at 52

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Whatcom County lawmaker stuck in El Salvador with COVID, unable to get antibody drugs

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: