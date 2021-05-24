What you need to know if you plan on traveling this Memorial Day weekend

Last Memorial Day, Washingtonians and people across the United States were still reeling from the early months of the pandemic, and many activities were canceled and destinations shut down.

This year looks different than last as more people are getting vaccinated and economies are opening back up.

More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to a AAA Travel forecast, representing a significant increase from last year.

From Thursday, May 27, through Monday, May 31, tens of millions are expected to travel at least 50 miles away from their homes, according to the forecast.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on getting away this weekend:

COVID restrictions in other states

While Washington state has significantly loosened its COVID-19 restrictions, including mask use and indoor capacity, neighboring states of Oregon and Idaho may have different measures in place.

If you're traveling to Oregon:

Effective Thursday, May 27 through Thursday, June 3, there will be 15 counties in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 18 at Lower Risk, including Multnomah County, which has reached a 65% adult vaccination rate and whose equity plan has been approved. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here .



If you're traveling to Idaho:



Idaho is currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin signed legislation to end state mask mandates. In Stage 4, there are no state restrictions on travel, however, individuals should adhere to all regional, city, county or tribal ordinances and resolutions, as well as CDC guidelines.

Current CDC guidance for travelers states vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required.

In Stage 4, restaurants may offer indoor and outdoor seating and takeout service at their discretion. Read more about their phases of reopening here.

East Coast fuel shortage?

The state Department of Commerce says there is no fuel shortage like recently seen on the East Coast, but with many people still driving rather than flying, there could be local delays in fuel deliveries during heavy travel weekends this summer.

Downloading an app that identifies nearby gas stations may be helpful if traveling in a different part of the state, as will buying only the fuel you need to leave enough for everyone else. Gas prices are also typically higher around the holidays.

Expect lines at Sea-Tac

More than 100,000 passengers per day are projected to travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the peak of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, the airport said.

Masks are still required as federal mask mandates continue for transportation facilities.

Use WSDOT tools, plan ahead for holiday weekend traffic

For those who are traveling, consulting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Memorial Day weekend traffic volume charts can help determine best times to travel on key routes. Due to the closure of the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, there will not be travel charts for the border crossing.

Given an expected increase in traffic this holiday, travelers should be sure to keep vehicles at least a quarter full of fuel throughout travel, WSDOT says. Get informed about WSDOT's online tools , including the WSDOT mobile app , traffic cameras and email alerts.

WSDOT recommends:

Having a backup outdoor location if your first choice is full and never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.

Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.

Carry extra food and water as well as extra masks and hand sanitizer as an added precaution for emergencies or unexpected stops.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 31, on the State Route 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday.

WSF Ferries

The ferry system has also attempted to address the gap in service ever since one of the newest vessels was knocked offline due to an engine fire.

Each vessel among the state’s active fleet not under maintenance or repair is sailing Puget Sound. But, many of the boats cut normal capacity for multiple routes. Destinations from Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Mukilteo, Vashon Island and San Juan Island are all operating below normal traffic thresholds. In addition, pandemic restrictions and crews quarantining or recovering from the virus impacts service across the system.

"Two-hour waits at a ferry, maybe longer, at sometimes is going to impact us," said Coupeville Chamber of Commerce Director Lynda Eccles.

Learn more about ferry schedules here.

