'Ghost guns' among President Biden's gun control measures

President Joe Biden is taking a firm stand on gun control, including guns called "ghost guns."

"Why are we attacking firearms and not the people that are pulling the trigger," said Tiffany Teasdale of Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition.

Teasdale said these guns are usually assembled at home, don’t have a serial number and aren’t traceable.

"I have never heard anybody ever in my life making a ghost a ghost gun in 30 minutes. They take many, many hours in a CNC machine if you make one by yourself using a drill press, or whatever, it looks like a first grade art project. It looks awful because you have to have everything fit perfectly," said Teasdale. "A lot of them are made out of polymer, which is plastic, and so if they don’t have a certain percentage of metals on certain parts of it, if you put it under an x-ray machine basically almost looks invisible but you can still see an outline which is kind of funny."

Dave Workman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep Firearms said, "The notion that we’re going to have a massive amount of criminal activity with ghost guns is nonsense. If a criminal wants a firearm he’s going to go at it the easy way. He’ll steal one, smash a stolen truck or a car through the front of a gun shop, grab a bunch of guns and make off with them, or he’s going to get a gun from somebody who did that."

There are eight states including Washington state and the District of Columbia that have enacted laws to address untraceable guns.

"The idea that we have so many people dying every single day due to gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation," said President Joe Biden during his news conference.

Advocates for common sense gun laws said they’re feeling hopeful since the president stepped into the issue in a big way.

Renee Hopkins of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility said Washington State has already passed some of these measures, including universal background checks.

"One of the things Washingtonians should be proud of is that a number of the items that he put into the executive order, as well as things he’s urging Congress to do, the Senate in particular, are things that the state has already done," said Hopkins.

