Western Washington wakes up to fresh snow, more expected this week

A major winter storm is hitting the West Coast, and Sunday morning, Western Washington woke up to a winter wonderland.

Fresh snow fell overnight across the lowlands.

Snow was spotted in Snohomish, Everett, Bothell, Seattle, Mill Creek and other areas across the region. Lowlands saw snow accumulation up to one inch and more snow accumulation for elevations above 500 feet.

In Mill Creek, residents bundled up to shovel snow off their parking lots and roads, while some other residents enjoyed the picturesque views.

"We were expecting it to be really ugly this morning, so I pointed [my car] up the driveway, so that it could drive out of there," said resident Leann Burke. "It’s the best kind of snow, it's pretty."

The late February snow is not over yet, as more chances of snow are in the forecast heading into Monday and Tuesday morning.

"It wasn’t too icy like it’s been in the past, but it does affect our congregation here at the church, because we have to shovel [the snow] so older folks can get in and not slip or fall," said Daryl Broekhuis, who helps at Mill Creek Community Church. "Just try not to get on the roads too much, but I will shovel it of course, if I see it on my driveway."

This cold weather will continue to stick around Western Washington for the next few days, while a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for the Cascade Mountains, including the valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.