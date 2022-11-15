Expand / Collapse search

Ski Report: Opening weekend for Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, White Pass

By Jim Jensen and FOX 13 News Staff
Updated December 2, 2022
Snoqualmie Summit opens and ski season starts today!

It's time to get the season started at the Summit at Snoqualmie! Fresh powder means a welcome back for Summit passholder and IKON passholders Friday.

More snow in Western Washington's higher elevations means more options for skiers and snowboarders this weekend. Snoqualmie Summit, Stevens Pass and White Pass kicked off their seasons on Friday.

Warning for skiers looking to hit the slopes this weekend: Be aware that it is early in the season, and many resorts will have areas that are blocked off due to limited snow coverage.

SNOQUALMIE/ALPENTAL

Friday's opening day was reserved for Summit and Ikon pass holders only. Skiing will be open to the public starting Saturday from 9:00a.m.-4:00 p.m.

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Pacific Crest
  • Little Thunder
  • Julies
  • Dodge Ridge
  • Upper Magic Carpet

SNOW REPORT

ALPENTAL

  • 48 Hours: 8"
  • Base Depth: 37"
  • Season Total: 66"

ALPENTAL MID

  • 48 Hours: 6"
  • Base Depth: 51"
  • Season Total: 71"

ALPENTAL TOP

  • 48 Hours: 8"
  • Base Depth: 66"
  • Season Total: 91"

SUMMIT WEST

  • 48 Hours: 8"
  • Base Depth: 91"
  • Season Total: 63"

STEVENS PASS

Stevens Pass

According to the resort's website, Stevens Pass is looking to receive more than 20 inches of fresh powder this week. Friday was opening day, kicking off their 85th winter season! Night skiing is not available yet, but the resort is aiming for that to start on Dec. 14.

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Skyline Express
  • Hogsback Express
  • Brooks Express
  • Seventh Heaven
  • Daisy
  • Kehr's
  • Marmot Carpet
  • Pika Carpet

SNOW REPORT

  • 24 Hours: 2"
  • 48 Hours: 10"
  • 7-Day Total: 46"
  • Base Depth: 42"
  • Season Total: 67"

WHITE PASS

White Pass

White Pass is holding a fundraiser for the Ski Patrol with their 'Brews, Brats, and Boards' event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Surface
  • Great White
  • Far East
  • Chair 4
  • Basin (Opens Saturday)

SNOW REPORT

  • 24 Hours: 1"
  • 36 Hours: 6"
  • Base Depth: 49"

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain has been seeing a lot of snow in the past week. According to the resort's website, new terrain will be open this weekend, which includes all of Powder Bowl, the west ridge, Bear Pits from Mountain Top, and Bear Pits from Shot 2 and 3 gates, K2 Face and Frisco.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Childs at Crystal Mountain

CHAIRS OPEN 

  • Mt. Rainier Gondola
  • Rainier Express
  • Green Valley
  • Chinook Express
  • Chair 6
  • Discovery
  • Forest Queen Express
  • Quicksilver

SNOW REPORT

Base Depth: 51"

Snow Total: 86"

There are a lot of new things coming to Crystal Mountain for their 2022-23 ski season. To learn more, click here.

MT. BAKER

Photo: Mt. Baker Ski Area

Mt. Baker received 3-4 inches of snow on Friday, but this weekend is looking to have bluebird skies and sunshine, according to resort officials.

CHAIRS OPEN

WHITE SALMON BASE AREA

  • Chairs 5, 7 and 8

HEATHER MEADOWS/ PAN DOME

  • Chairs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, Heather Meadows Handle Tow

SNOW REPORT

Heather Meadows depth: 54"

Pan Dome depth: 70"

Snow Conditions: Powder/Packed Powder

MISSION RIDGE

Mission Ridge

Mission Ridge was closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they are expected reopen Friday through Sunday.

CHAIRS OPEN

  • Chair 1
  • The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)
  • Chair 4
  • 100LAPS Rope Tow
  • Pika Peak Rope Tow

SNOW REPORT

  • 24 Hours: 1"
  • 48 Hours: 13"
  • Summit: 31"
  • Midway: 19"
  • Base: 19"

According to Mission Ridge's website, the Chair 5 Pub, KaWham Cafe, and Midway Lodge will be open each day with early season menus.

Check back for updates.