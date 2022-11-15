Ski Report: Opening weekend for Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, White Pass

More snow in Western Washington's higher elevations means more options for skiers and snowboarders this weekend. Snoqualmie Summit, Stevens Pass and White Pass kicked off their seasons on Friday.

Warning for skiers looking to hit the slopes this weekend: Be aware that it is early in the season, and many resorts will have areas that are blocked off due to limited snow coverage.

SNOQUALMIE/ALPENTAL

Friday's opening day was reserved for Summit and Ikon pass holders only. Skiing will be open to the public starting Saturday from 9:00a.m.-4:00 p.m.

CHAIRS OPEN

Pacific Crest

Little Thunder

Julies

Dodge Ridge

Upper Magic Carpet

SNOW REPORT

ALPENTAL

48 Hours: 8"

Base Depth: 37"

Season Total: 66"

ALPENTAL MID

48 Hours: 6"

Base Depth: 51"

Season Total: 71"

ALPENTAL TOP

48 Hours: 8"

Base Depth: 66"

Season Total: 91"

SUMMIT WEST

48 Hours: 8"

Base Depth: 91"

Season Total: 63"

STEVENS PASS

According to the resort's website, Stevens Pass is looking to receive more than 20 inches of fresh powder this week. Friday was opening day, kicking off their 85th winter season! Night skiing is not available yet, but the resort is aiming for that to start on Dec. 14.

CHAIRS OPEN

Skyline Express

Hogsback Express

Brooks Express

Seventh Heaven

Daisy

Kehr's

Marmot Carpet

Pika Carpet

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 2"

48 Hours: 10"

7-Day Total: 46"

Base Depth: 42"

Season Total: 67"

WHITE PASS

White Pass is holding a fundraiser for the Ski Patrol with their 'Brews, Brats, and Boards' event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

CHAIRS OPEN

Surface

Great White

Far East

Chair 4

Basin (Opens Saturday)

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 1"

36 Hours: 6"

Base Depth: 49"

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

Crystal Mountain has been seeing a lot of snow in the past week. According to the resort's website, new terrain will be open this weekend, which includes all of Powder Bowl, the west ridge, Bear Pits from Mountain Top, and Bear Pits from Shot 2 and 3 gates, K2 Face and Frisco.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Childs at Crystal Mountain

CHAIRS OPEN

Mt. Rainier Gondola

Rainier Express

Green Valley

Chinook Express

Chair 6

Discovery

Forest Queen Express

Quicksilver

SNOW REPORT

Base Depth: 51"

Snow Total: 86"

There are a lot of new things coming to Crystal Mountain for their 2022-23 ski season. To learn more, click here.

MT. BAKER

Photo: Mt. Baker Ski Area

Mt. Baker received 3-4 inches of snow on Friday, but this weekend is looking to have bluebird skies and sunshine, according to resort officials.

CHAIRS OPEN

WHITE SALMON BASE AREA

Chairs 5, 7 and 8

HEATHER MEADOWS/ PAN DOME

Chairs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, Heather Meadows Handle Tow

SNOW REPORT

Heather Meadows depth: 54"

Pan Dome depth: 70"

Snow Conditions: Powder/Packed Powder

MISSION RIDGE

Mission Ridge was closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they are expected reopen Friday through Sunday.

CHAIRS OPEN

Chair 1

The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)

Chair 4

100LAPS Rope Tow

Pika Peak Rope Tow

SNOW REPORT

24 Hours: 1"

48 Hours: 13"

Summit: 31"

Midway: 19"

Base: 19"

According to Mission Ridge's website, the Chair 5 Pub, KaWham Cafe, and Midway Lodge will be open each day with early season menus.

Check back for updates.