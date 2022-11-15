Ski Report: Opening weekend for Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, White Pass
More snow in Western Washington's higher elevations means more options for skiers and snowboarders this weekend. Snoqualmie Summit, Stevens Pass and White Pass kicked off their seasons on Friday.
Warning for skiers looking to hit the slopes this weekend: Be aware that it is early in the season, and many resorts will have areas that are blocked off due to limited snow coverage.
SNOQUALMIE/ALPENTAL
Friday's opening day was reserved for Summit and Ikon pass holders only. Skiing will be open to the public starting Saturday from 9:00a.m.-4:00 p.m.
CHAIRS OPEN
- Pacific Crest
- Little Thunder
- Julies
- Dodge Ridge
- Upper Magic Carpet
SNOW REPORT
ALPENTAL
- 48 Hours: 8"
- Base Depth: 37"
- Season Total: 66"
ALPENTAL MID
- 48 Hours: 6"
- Base Depth: 51"
- Season Total: 71"
ALPENTAL TOP
- 48 Hours: 8"
- Base Depth: 66"
- Season Total: 91"
SUMMIT WEST
- 48 Hours: 8"
- Base Depth: 91"
- Season Total: 63"
STEVENS PASS
Stevens Pass
According to the resort's website, Stevens Pass is looking to receive more than 20 inches of fresh powder this week. Friday was opening day, kicking off their 85th winter season! Night skiing is not available yet, but the resort is aiming for that to start on Dec. 14.
CHAIRS OPEN
- Skyline Express
- Hogsback Express
- Brooks Express
- Seventh Heaven
- Daisy
- Kehr's
- Marmot Carpet
- Pika Carpet
SNOW REPORT
- 24 Hours: 2"
- 48 Hours: 10"
- 7-Day Total: 46"
- Base Depth: 42"
- Season Total: 67"
WHITE PASS
White Pass
White Pass is holding a fundraiser for the Ski Patrol with their 'Brews, Brats, and Boards' event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
CHAIRS OPEN
- Surface
- Great White
- Far East
- Chair 4
- Basin (Opens Saturday)
SNOW REPORT
- 24 Hours: 1"
- 36 Hours: 6"
- Base Depth: 49"
CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN
Crystal Mountain
Crystal Mountain has been seeing a lot of snow in the past week. According to the resort's website, new terrain will be open this weekend, which includes all of Powder Bowl, the west ridge, Bear Pits from Mountain Top, and Bear Pits from Shot 2 and 3 gates, K2 Face and Frisco.
Photo Courtesy: Luke Childs at Crystal Mountain
CHAIRS OPEN
- Mt. Rainier Gondola
- Rainier Express
- Green Valley
- Chinook Express
- Chair 6
- Discovery
- Forest Queen Express
- Quicksilver
SNOW REPORT
Base Depth: 51"
Snow Total: 86"
There are a lot of new things coming to Crystal Mountain for their 2022-23 ski season. To learn more, click here.
MT. BAKER
Photo: Mt. Baker Ski Area
Mt. Baker received 3-4 inches of snow on Friday, but this weekend is looking to have bluebird skies and sunshine, according to resort officials.
CHAIRS OPEN
WHITE SALMON BASE AREA
- Chairs 5, 7 and 8
HEATHER MEADOWS/ PAN DOME
- Chairs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, Heather Meadows Handle Tow
SNOW REPORT
Heather Meadows depth: 54"
Pan Dome depth: 70"
Snow Conditions: Powder/Packed Powder
MISSION RIDGE
Mission Ridge
Mission Ridge was closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they are expected reopen Friday through Sunday.
CHAIRS OPEN
- Chair 1
- The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)
- Chair 4
- 100LAPS Rope Tow
- Pika Peak Rope Tow
SNOW REPORT
- 24 Hours: 1"
- 48 Hours: 13"
- Summit: 31"
- Midway: 19"
- Base: 19"
According to Mission Ridge's website, the Chair 5 Pub, KaWham Cafe, and Midway Lodge will be open each day with early season menus.
