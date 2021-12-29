Western Washington counties grapple with new surge of COVID infections

article

Western Washington counties are reporting new surges in COVID-19 infections, spurred by the omicron variant.

Snohomish County leadership says the omicron variant has become the dominant strain in their area. Officials warn of waning immunity in people already vaccinated, and urge people to get their booster shots. With recent inclement weather, people are more likely to gather indoors, but masks are highly encouraged.

Kitsap County health officials say their rate of new cases has more than doubled in the last week, going from 112 infections per 100,000 population to 249 on Dec. 24 – the highest rate since September. Given the delay of five days in case rates, the county expects that number to rise even more in the coming days.

"With the arrival of Omicron, we all will be at risk for contracting COVID in coming weeks," said Kitsap health officer Dr. Gib Morrow. "Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect your health and stay out of the hospital. If you are already vaccinated, get a booster shot as soon as you can."

These cases have been linked to roughly 30 outbreaks in the community, including at high school basketball and wrestling programs. Morrow said the surge in COVID cases could potentially overwhelm the local healthcare system.

A testing site in Lakewood was forced to temporarily close due to overwhelming amounts of people. Pierce County deputies warned attendees to follow the instructions of staff.

