Westbound US-2 blocked in Monroe following semi-truck rollover crash

Westbound lanes of US 2 are blocked in Monroe following a semi-truck rollover crash.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reported a garbage truck crashed on US 2 west of Monroe. Photos appear to show it went off-road and tumbled into a field beside the highway.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports traffic backed up in both directions—eastbound lanes were briefly blocked, then reopened, and transportation officials suspect they may have to close the road again when tow crews arrive.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.