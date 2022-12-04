Westbound SR 18 reopens in Auburn following semi-truck rollover

article

A semi-truck rollover crash closed westbound SR 18 in Auburn for several hours.

According to Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck crashed near Auburn-Black Diamond Road. No one was injured in the crash.

It is not yet known what caused the crash or if another car was involved.

WSDOT said emergency crews were called to the scene, and the road was closed until 2:30 p.m. while they investigated.