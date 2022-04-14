Westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after avalanche control work
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - All westbound lanes over I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass have reopened after crews finished avalanche control work Thursday afternoon.
The closure was at milepost 52, near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass and started at 1 p.m.
Work was finished before 1:30 p.m.
As of Thursday morning, conditions were bare, wet and snowing lightly.
