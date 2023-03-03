West Seattle woman convicted for multiple child sexual abuse offenses

A 39-year-old Seattle woman was convicted of five federal felonies for producing sexually explicit images of an 11-year-old and maintaining a website devoted to the sexual abuse and incest of that child.

Shabnam Dawn Pilisuk was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12, production of child pornography, two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and possession of child pornography following a four-day jury trial.

According to records filed in the case, a Seattle Police detective uncovered information about a website that included discussion and images of incest and child abuse. An investigation revealed that Pilisuk was the founder and operator of the website.

The investigation also determined that Pilisuk had traveled with the 11-year-old child to sexually molest them.

When a search warrant was executed, investigators found multiple images of child sexual abuse on Pilisuk's electronic devices.

Pilisuk will be sentenced on May 31. She could be facing anywhere from 30 years to life in prison for just the charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Department of Justice.