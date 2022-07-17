West Seattle Summer Fest is drawing large crowds once again

Thousands of visitors took advantage of the beautiful weekend weather Saturday to head to the West Seattle Summer Fest. It's one of the biggest festivals in the region, and it's back once again after being canceled due to COVID.

The 2022 festival features music and entertainment on multiple stages, vendors, crafts and lots of festival food.

"I think it’s great. It’s nice to have it back again after so long, and see all the people and just be outside," said mom Amelia Landers.

We caught up with the Landers family after 8-year-old Torsten Landers received a balloon "sword" from balloon artist "Daffy Dave."

"Right now I have a request for a kitty cat," said Dave as he showed off his skills by twisting a purple balloon into a cat shape.

Dave kept the kids entertained outside of Verity Credit Union Saturday afternoon. After a 2-year hiatus, he said the festival was a welcome return.

"I’m ecstatic. This is so amazing. We are back after two years. I’m doing shows at libraries again. I’m back on my feet," said Dave. "Thank you modern medical science for helping us to get back on our feet."

Some food vendors also dusted off their aprons after a long break. Hazel Dela Paz is a worker at L. Bee's Filipino Deli where she said they serve Filipino street food like egg rolls and skewers. She said she's missed coming to the festivals.

"Now that its back full force, I’m so excited, because now I have something to do," said Hazel.

"It's really exciting to be back and enjoy the food, and the music and the company," said Haley.

Haley Peterson brought her dog Honey to enjoy what turned into a reunion of sorts at the festival.

"I’m seeing so many familiar faces, so many people I haven’t even seen in a long time, because everyone was locked up for so long," said Haley. "It’s like we are all just getting back together."

Those attending this weekend's festival said they were also pleased at the long stretch of warm weather that's finally made it feel like summer.

"I’ve been waiting a long time," said Haley. "The street fair is always so much better when the sun is shining."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"We can be out without umbrellas, so that’s always a good thing," said Amelia.

"Look at how many people are down here, for crying out loud. This is fun, so come on down," said Dave.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.