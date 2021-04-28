West Seattle sewage spill: Avoid the water at Alki Beach Park until further notice

article

Public health officials are advising people to avoid the water at Alki Beach Park in West Seattle until further notice because of a sewage spill

According to Public Health Seattle & King County, the overflow was caused by a blockage and happened on Bonair Drive Southwest near Alki Beach. It sent 1,655 gallons of sewage into the Puget Sound but has since been contained.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can cause gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable, public health officials said.

If residents find flooding or sewer backups, they should report them to Seattle Public Utilities at (206) 386-1800.

Follow updates from King County here.

