West Seattle PCC evacuated due to hazmat spill, avoid the area

The West Seattle PCC Community Market is being evacuated while fire crews investigate a carbon dioxide leak.

Seattle Firefighters responded to the market at 2749 California Ave. SW for reports of a "hazardous materials spill" in the building.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated.

Firefighters were told by the business that there was a mechanical failure and a reported carbon dioxide leak. The chemical is used for refrigeration.

Hazmat crews are preparing to enter the building to investigate.

People are asked to avoid the surrounding areas.

Traffic is blocked on California Ave. SW between SW Hanford Street and SW Lander Street. Seek alternative routes.

