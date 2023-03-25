West Seattle Little League hosts Jamboree Season Opener this weekend

It's a sign that spring is here - Little League baseball is back, and kids are ready to play. West Seattle Little League is hosting its Jamboree Season Opener this weekend.

More than 800 players are participating this season, with just under 70 teams.

The jamboree is taking place at two locations. Baseball players are at the Bar-S Fields and softball players are at Chief Sealth Fields in Westwood.

"Watching them grow every year," said Shelly, mom of Mason, an eleven-year-old baseball player. "And getting better and better with their skills. Having fun and being part of a team. So great, and the community here is just wonderful. Everyone supports each other and volunteers."

Baseball and softball games tee off at 9:00 a.m. both days. Softball wraps at 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Baseball runs until 7:00 p.m. both nights.

Anyone is welcome to come watch the games and learn more about West Seattle Little League. The jamboree features appearances by the Mariners Moose and the Dubsea Fish Sticks mascot.

Parking is limited around the fields, so carpooling is highly recommended.