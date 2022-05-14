West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day kicks off for the first time in 2 years

For the first time in two years, a massive West Seattle Community Garage Sale is reconnecting neighbors, supporting good causes and showcasing some great local talent, too.

All around West Seattle, it's a return to something familiar and fun.

Garage sale signs are bringing neighbors together again.

"It's been a passion of mine for 22 years now, and I started blowing to get ready for this sale in January," Brad Burzynski said.

For Burzynski, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is an opportunity to showcase his glassblowing talent.

"Every Saturday morning, I'm in there making floats or platters or bowls or whatever," he said.

For others, it's a chance to breathe new life into old items.

"It's been going into my basement and pulling out all the boxes of clothes I haven't gotten rid of and sitting and just putting little price tags on everything," neighbor Amelia said.

It's been two years since this annual tradition attracted people to their neighbor's yards.

The pandemic meant the good deals and conversations came to a halt, but this weekend, it's all back.

People including Jessica Beckwith aren't wasting time putting clutter to good use.

"We are a non-profit preschool called Hazelwood Preschool here in West Seattle, and we offer a scholarship for tuition assistance for families in need, so everything that we're selling today including the bake sale, everything's been donated by families nearby and everything goes toward our scholarship fund," said Beckwith.

There are clothes, movies and there is so much more to explore right next door.

"We're pregnant with our third, so we're definitely looking for a new diaper bag and a new stroller. Things that we need," Deena Soto said.

More than 300 homeowners set up shop, plotting a point on a map and letting people know they could find just about anything they want, though they realize the current West Seattle Bridge work likely means a few less visits this year.

"I'll be happy when it's fixed up. I don't see my friends that are on the other side of -- off island," neighbor Bridget Daly said.

This time around, what many of them said they found was a renewed sense of community and connection with their West Seattle neighbors.

They said that is the best deal of all.

"It's awesome because it's an annual event, hasn't happened for many years, and it's very exciting," neighbor Rose Ann Gizinski said.

The next West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is set for May 13, 2023, and neighbors said they can't wait to come back.

