Wenatchee girl drowns near Lake Creek Campground

A 14-year-old girl died after she was swept away in a river near Lake Creek Campground on Sunday.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, someone called 911 to report that the girl was washed away by the river. That caller also said that a 20-year-old East Wenatchee man was stranded on a rock in the middle of the river.

Multiple search-and-rescue teams were called to the scene to help. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit helicopter spotted the girl's body in the fast-moving water. Searchers used ropes and ladders to recover her body.

A helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was albee to hoist the 20-year-old man to safety. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No further information has been released.