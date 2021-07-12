Welcome Back Weeks: enjoy music, food and art in downtown Seattle

Two weeks of music, food and art kick off Monday in downtown Seattle as the city celebrates vaccination success with welcome back events to bring people back downtown.

The Downtown Seattle Association and the City of Seattle partnered to host "Welcome Back Weeks" from July 12 - 25 and September 4- 19 to help reconnect workers and visitors to the downtown area.

Events will include an array of family-friendly activities each week, with booths set up offering music, giveaways and refreshments during the first week of each two-week period. Staff at the booths will be able to answer questions related to what's open and what's changed in the city.

Some of the bigger celebrations include a cultural festival at Hing Hay Park on July 17 and 18. The two-day event in the Chinatown-International District will include martial arts demonstrations, cultural performances and live music from local artists. There will also be a pop-up vaccine site offering doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

MORE: Royal Caribbean conducts tests cruises in Seattle ahead of reopening

In Pioneer Square on July 24, festivities include live music and free screen printing. And the following day at Westlake Park and Pacific Place, kids and families can dress up and trick-or-treat across local vendors and stores for "Halloween in July".

Mayor Jenny Durkan's office provided a list of events at Welcome Back Weeks and DSA had additional details about the reopening events taking place.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram