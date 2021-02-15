Weighed down tree limbs could spur new power outages

Power outages continue to plague neighborhoods across our region. Most customers who lost power from Friday and Saturday’s wind and snowstorms have been reconnected, according to regional utility companies. But, some neighborhoods across Puget Sound are still waiting for the power to return and some areas could lose power yet again.

By Monday afternoon, around 100 customers remained disconnected from Snohomish County Public Utility District No. 1. Roads through Gold Bar and May Creek still look like a sheet of ice.

"Right now we’ve got the rain coming down on top of this making it really slick," said Bill Doehne.

"It’s usually pretty windy up here," said Hana Cook who said her family was returned to the energy grid last weekend.

Dozens of neighbors in the Sky Valley continue to wait a return to the energy grid. Plus, losing power can be an expensive inconvenience.

"We have a well casing we usually keep warm, but without electricity it managed to crack," said Doehne. "We don’t have any water at the place."

SnoPUD also responded to new outages like one near Paradise Lake Road. Crews say snow covered branches weighed down by rain could cause more power outages, even where the energy has already been restored. That means firing up the generators for Doehne.

"I have a wife and she tells me, ‘Get that thing going!" he said.

Power companies say most of the wide spread outages from Friday and Saturday have since been reconnected but new outages could occur. For those awaiting the power to return and who may not have generators available, some modern conveniences might turn out to be not-so convenient.

"I have a spa filled with water," said Doehne, "I can take a bucket full of water to flush the toilet. It does make it difficult."

If you are a SnoPUD customer, the fastest way to report an outage can be reported via cellphone app. PSE customers can also report outages on the company’s website. Downed power lines should be reported to 911.