Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night

Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge.

Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Officials said during the construction work, SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I-5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

The SR 520 Trail and Foster Island Trail will remain open during the time of construction.

WSDOT is urging Seahawks fans heading to the game on Sunday to use I-90 to cross Lake Washington and add extra time for travel.