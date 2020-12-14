Website threatens more than 3 dozen US election officials, including Washington's elections director

A website threatening the lives of elections officials from across the country has published a picture of Washington's Elections Director Lori Augino with crosshairs over her photo, along with her home and email address and a countdown clock labeled "your days are numbered."

The Washington Secretary of State's Office says they were made aware of the website over the weekend. They shared the link with Q13 News to confirm she is on the list.

Washington Elections Director Lori Augino (Photo courtesy Washington Elections Facebook page)

It's been reported to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Fusion Center, a site for sharing information between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The online threats appeared just before electors in all 50 states met Monday to cast their votes for the 46th President and Vice President. Washington's 12 electors cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who won Washington state with 58 percent of the vote.

Biden secured more than 270 electoral votes, the amount needed to win the election, by Monday afternoon.

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman got emotional as she presided over the electors meeting, noting that the ceremony and tradition mark “an end to one of the most contentious elections of our time and symbolize the foundation of our constitutional republic."

State election officials and politicians aren't the only ones receiving threats. Eric Coomer, security director for Dominion Voting Systems, has been forced into hiding because of death threats.

Far-right chat rooms posted his photo, details about his family and address after Trump's campaign lawyers falsely claimed his company rigged the election.

“The first death threats followed almost immediately,” he told The Associated Press. “For the first couple days it was your standard online Twitter threats, ‘hang him, he’s a traitor.’”

But then came targeted phone calls, text messages and a handwritten letter to his father, an Army veteran, from a presumed militia group saying, “How does it feel to have a traitor for a son?” Even now, weeks later and relocated to a secret locale, Coomer is getting messages from people saying they know what town he has fled to and vowing to find him.

“It’s terrifying,” he said. “I’ve worked in international elections in all sorts of post-conflict countries where election violence is real and people end up getting killed over it. And I feel that we’re on the verge of that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.