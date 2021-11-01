'We need to do more to reach net zero'; Mayor Durkan announces climate change executive order at COP26

article

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced an executive order at the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland, aiming to push Seattle to net-zero emissions.

Washington has seen longer and more dangerous wildfire seasons in recent years, as well as deadly, unprecedented heatwaves in the summer months. The Puget Sound area, in particular, is grappling with smoky air, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and a long-term decline in snow and ice.

Durkan's executive order is projected to cut Seattle's building carbon emissions by 27% by 2050.

"From a new normal of smoky summers and dangerous heat in Seattle, I have never seen the impacts of climate change that we are now facing," said Mayor Jenny Durkan. "We’ve invested billions to support green transportation, efficient buildings, and other policies to mitigate climate change, but we know we need to do more to reach net zero. Cities are leading the way to take real action—our work in the last four years is making a commitment to reduce our building emissions by nearly 50% and lead the nation on climate justice and equity."

The order targets three areas: buildings, transit and clean energy workforce.

Buildings

The Mayor's Office says buildings account for more than one-third of Seattle's climate pollution and are one of the fastest growing sources of emissions.

Durkan's executive order directs the Office of Sustainability & Environment to draft laws for carbon-based building standards. These would apply to commercial and multi-family buildings 20,000 square feet or larger in 2022. The Mayor's Office projects this will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 27% before 2050.

City-owned buildings will be prohibited from using fossil fuels by 2035. The city must also provide options to lower upfront and operating costs for affordable housing.

"Seattle needs to take serious and significant action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. A carbon-focused building performance standard is a cornerstone to that effort and will build on the success and work at the state and city level to reduce energy use," said Amy Wheeless, Senior Policy Associate at the NW Energy Coalition. "This bold action must also come with supportive policies that ensure the benefits of this transition are equitable and support affordable energy services."

Transit

The order seeks to expand free transit for Seattle Public Schools middle and high school students, with more ORCA made available for middle schoolers. The city is also looking to establish its first urban pedestrian zone through the Stay Healthy Streets campaign, and the executive order aims to expand that, as well.

Legislation is being pushed to move residents, businesses and local governments to move from fossil fuels to electric energy, and the city is launching a $1 million pilot program to convert heavy-duty diesel trucks in the Duwamish Valley to electric power.

"Expanding ease of access to public transit is a key element of creating a climate resilient and socially equitable city," said Alex Hudson, Executive Director of Transportation Choices Coalition. "This transit expansion project will help get more young Seattleites where they need to go safely and reliably, while also lowering transportation costs for families and empowering a new generation of transit riders."

Clean energy workforce

Lastly, provisions in the executive order seek the creation of a committee to expand "economic equity goals" in Seattle's Green New Deal, as well as identify funding and capacity needs to get more workers into the growing clean energy sectors.

"Seattle has been a trailblazer in energy efficiency, mode shift to transit, electrification, smart growth near transit, eliminating fossil fuels from homes and commercial buildings, and climate justice, but we need to do more," said Michelle Caulfield, interim director of the Office of Sustainability & Environment. "I'm proud to see Seattle's leadership on display at COP26 and the Mayor standing with leaders from across the globe to confront the climate emergency head-on."

