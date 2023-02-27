'We don’t have enough beds for everyone:' Freezing temps create high demand for shelter space

article

Freezing temperatures in Olympia mean limited resources in even less shelter space for people experiencing homelessness.

Thurston County extended its "Hazardous Weather" advisory due to expected freezing temperatures over the next few days.

The original advisory went into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and warming shelters have seen a high-demand for bed space in the last few days.

"There is constantly a need for more sheltering, and unfortunately in Olympia, we don’t have enough beds for everyone," said Brock Schafer, the training and education manager for Interfaith Works Homeless Services.

Since the hazardous weather advisory went into effect, the organization opened its doors to provide cold-weather shelter. Schafer said that they can provide a warm place to stay for about 35 people, but he says that is just a fraction of who needs help in the city.

"There isn’t a time we’re not turning people away, unfortunately. And there are very few games in town in terms of sheltering options," he said.

Schafer says they try to provide resources like food and blankets to the people who they cannot house, but even those supplies are low.

"We all deserve a roof over our heads, clean water to drink and a fridge full of food. These are basic things we all need to survive," he said.

Schafer says they need volunteers to help. You can find more information on getting involved here.

He also said items like jackets, tarps, snack items, warm beverages, boots, warm clothes, and sleeping bags are needed.

You can drop these items off at Interfaith Works located at 110 11th Ave SE, Olympia from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schafer says donations are also accepted at Sergio’s Service Center 3444 Martin Way E, Olympia after 7 p.m., which is also the location for the shelter space.

Other Shelter options are:

The Union Gospel Mission (413 Franklin St NE, Olympia) for single men and women

St. Michael Parish for single men (1055 Boundary St. SE, Olympia)

Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place located (837 7th Ave SE, Olympia) for families with kids

Community Youth Services (520 Pear Street SE, Olympia) for youth ages 18-24

You can find more information on Thurston County shelters and donations here.