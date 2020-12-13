'We are ready to go:' COVID-19 vaccination could begin Tuesday in Washington, Inslee says

Gov. Jay Inslee says the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state could be administered by Tuesday.

“We are ready to go,” Inslee said at a news conference Sunday.

On Sunday the first shipments of a virus vaccine for widespread use in the United States were sent from Michigan to distribution centers. About 3 million doses were expected to be sent out.

The first batches of the vaccine should arrive in the state by Monday, Inslee said, following approval by federal officials and a review board set up by Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Inslee said the Western States Scientific Safety Review committee examined data from federal officials.

“I’m pleased that the Western States Workgroup gave their unanimous recommendation to the vaccine last night and encourages immediate use of the vaccine in our states,” Inslee said. “It cannot come soon enough – with Washington closing in on 200,000 total COVID cases and approaching 3,000 deaths – this help is much needed to prevent further infection, hospitalization and loss of life.”

The first doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, the governor said.

Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Department of Health, said the federal review process of the Pfizer vaccine was rigorous and that it is safe and effective.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was in Washington in January. The state also saw the nation’s first deadly outbreak at a nursing home.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been about 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington and more than 2,800 deaths.

“This doesn't mean we are out of the woods yet,” Inslee said. “We can’t let up on masking, physical distancing and restrictions on indoor activities. We need to continue to slow the rate of infection as we work to get Washingtonians vaccinated. We must keep up the fight a little longer and I know we will get through this, together.”

