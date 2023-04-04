WDFW: Coastal razor clam digs begin April 6, daily limit increases to 20 clams

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the next round of coastal razor clam digging will run from April 6-12, and the daily limit of clams a person can take home has increased.

The WDFW says the daily limit from April 6 though May 14 is now 20 clams per person instead of the usual 15. This new guideline is for all open beaches; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis.

Zach Forster, WDFW

"Now that we have the toxicity closure behind us and are turning the corner into spring morning digs, we’re looking forward to better digging conditions and larger sacks of clams due to an increased bag limit," said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist.

Officials say each person must keep the clams they dig up in their own separate containers, and everyone must keep the first 20 clams they dig up – regardless of size or condition.

The WDFW is urging the public to double-check the digging schedule before heading out to a beach, because not all beaches are open for every dig.

Clam digging schedule

April 6, Thursday, 7:34 AM; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 7, Friday, 8:10 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 8, Saturday, 8:48 AM; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 9, Sunday, 9:29 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 10, Monday, 10:15 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 11, Tuesday, 11:09 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 12, Wednesday, 12:12 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 PM)

The WDFW will announce future digging dates when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of algae, can be harmful or deadly if consumed. To keep up with the WDFW's clam digging announcements, click here.

Future tentative schedule

April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Thursday, 7:28 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Friday, 8:09 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Saturday, 8:50 AM; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 23, Sunday, 9:31 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 24, Monday, 10:14 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 AM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 4, Thursday, 6:32 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 5, Friday, 7:10 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 6, Saturday, 7:49 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 7, Sunday, 8:31 AM; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 8, Monday, 9:15 AM; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 9, Tuesday, 10:03 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 10, Wednesday, 10:57 AM; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 11, Thursday, 11:56 AM; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 12, Friday, 12:59 PM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 13, Saturday, 2:03 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 14, Sunday, 3:03 PM; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

Those who wish to participate must purchase their 2023-2024 recreational fishing or shellfishing licenses. People 15 and older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.