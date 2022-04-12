WDFW approves 6 days of razor clam digs starting April 16

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced the next round of razor clam digging that will take place from April 16 to April 21. This time around, the daily limit of clams has increased to 20.

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis – the daily limit from April 16 through May 7 is 20 clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Digging is allowed during low tide from 12 a.m. through 11:59 a.m. only:

April 16, Saturday, 7:03 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 17, Sunday, 7:45 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 18, Monday, 8:28 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 19, Tuesday, 9:14 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Wednesday, 10:04 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Thursday, 10:59 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide, WDFW said.

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so make sure to check your intended destination is open before heading out.

Razor clam diggers must purchase their new 2022-2023 recreational fishing or shellfishing licenses to participate. You can get your license here.

Additional tentative digs are pending final approval for marine toxin testing.

Find more information on razor clam digs here.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram