WDFW announces 56 tentative days of coastal razor clam digs starting Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches starting Sept. 22.

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis – the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dug, regardless of size or condition.

See the dates below, along with the times of low tide:

Tentative Dates

A.M. TIDES ONLY:

Sept. 22, Thursday, 5:03 a.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sept. 23, Friday, 5:41 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 24, Saturday, 6:15 a.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sept. 25, Sunday, 6:48 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 26, Monday, 7:19 a.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

P.M. TIDES ONLY:

Sept. 27, Tuesday, 8:24 p.m.; minus-0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 28, Wednesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sept. 29, Thursday, 9:51 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 30, Friday, 10:43 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 8, Saturday, 6:21 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 9, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 10, Monday, 7:46 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 11, Tuesday, 8:26 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 12, Wednesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 13, Thursday, 9:46 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 14, Friday, 10:29 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 24, Monday, 6:44 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 25, Tuesday, 7:24 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 26, Wednesday, 8:05 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 27, Thursday, 8:48 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 28, Friday, 9:35 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 29, Saturday, 10:28 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 30, Sunday, 11:27 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 6, Sunday, 5:08 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 7, Monday, 5:49 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 8, Tuesday, 6:28 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 9, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 10, Thursday, 7:42 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 11, Friday, 8:19 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Veterans Day)

Nov. 12, Saturday, 8:59 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 13, Sunday, 9:43 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 22, Tuesday, 5:22 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 23, Wednesday, 6:04 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 24, Thursday, 6:48 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Thanksgiving Day)

Nov. 25, Friday, 7:35 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 26, Saturday, 8:23 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 27, Sunday, 9:15 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 28, Monday, 10:10 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 4, Sunday, 4:09 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 5, Monday, 4:53 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 6, Tuesday, 5:33 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 7, Wednesday, 6:11 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 8, Thursday, 6:47 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 9, Friday, 7:23 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 10, Saturday, 7:59 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 11, Sunday, 8:35 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 12, Monday, 9:13 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 20, Tuesday, 4:14 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 21, Wednesday, 5:02 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 22, Thursday, 5:48 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 23, Friday, 6:35 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 24, Saturday, 7:23 p.m.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 25, Sunday, 8:10 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Christmas Day)

Dec. 26, Monday, 8:58 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 27, Tuesday, 9:47 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 28, Wednesday, 10:37 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

The digs run through Dec. 28.

You can get more information on the digs and getting a license here.