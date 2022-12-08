WDFW: Over 700 geese, other waterfowl in Skagit County dead from avian flu
SKAGIT BAY, Wash. - Biologists with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said they have recovered more than 700 dead waterfowl due to avian flu.
WDFW said the birds— mostly juvenile snow geese— were taken from areas on or around Skagit Bay, Camano Island, northwestern Snohomish County and Port Susan in Island County.
Samples have been taken from these birds for testing for avian influenza (also known as bird flu), with H5N1 strain Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) suspected.
Infected birds may appear lethargic, unable to fly, and exhibit wheezing, vomiting, or have diarrhea or secretions from their mouth or nostrils.
