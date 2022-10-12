WB I-90 from Mercer Island to Seattle to close this weekend

Although Revive I-5 work has been scaled back due to a major weekend of sports in Seattle, all of westbound I-90 from Mercer Island to Seattle will be shut down for tunnel maintenance.

Starting at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, all lanes of I-90 WB will be closed between Island Crest Way and I-5/Seattle.

The Island Crest Way HOV, 76th Ave/N Mercer Way & W. Mercer Way on-ramps will also be closing.

There is no access to Seattle from I-5. Drivers will need to use SR 520 or I-405 to access I-5.