TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 closed near North Bend due to crash involving multiple semis, cars

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:36AM
North Bend
FOX 13 Seattle

Multiple crashes shuts down WB I-90

Troopers are working to clear the scene of a crash involving multiple semi-trucks and cars on westbound I-90 near North Bend.

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Troopers are working to clear multiple crash scenes on I-90 near North Bend on Thursday morning. 

Trooper Rick Johnson said that there are collisions in the east and westbound lanes. 

Westbound I-90 is closed at milepost 37 and eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 34. 

A major crash has closed westbound I-90 near North Bend on Thursday morning.

Johnson said that several semi-trucks and cars were involved but it's unknown how many. 

FOX 13's Dan Griffin is at the scene of the crash and the Washington State Patrol told him that at least one person was hurt. 

Johnson is urging drivers to delay the travel if they can. 

Trooper Rick John urging drivers to delay travel due to I-90 crash

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said multiple semi-trucks and cars were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of I-90.

It's unknown how long it'll take to reopen the roadway. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 