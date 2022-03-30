Water main break floods Tukwila intersection near Southcenter Mall
TUKWILA, Wash. - Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after a water main break flooded and closed a Tukwila intersection near Southcenter Mall.
The Tukwila Fire Department said the incident closed the intersection at Andover West and Tukwila Parkway before 1:30 a.m.
Crews had to shut down the road for repairs.
Fire officials said Tukwila Public Works responded to the scene.
