Water main break floods Tukwila intersection near Southcenter Mall

Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after a water main break flooded and closed a Tukwila intersection near Southcenter Mall.

The Tukwila Fire Department said the incident closed the intersection at Andover West and Tukwila Parkway before 1:30 a.m.

Crews had to shut down the road for repairs.

Fire officials said Tukwila Public Works responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram