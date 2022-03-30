Expand / Collapse search

Water main break floods Tukwila intersection near Southcenter Mall

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tukwila
Water main break shuts down Tukwila road

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Tukwila.

TUKWILA, Wash. - Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after a water main break flooded and closed a Tukwila intersection near Southcenter Mall. 

The Tukwila Fire Department said the incident closed the intersection at Andover West and Tukwila Parkway before 1:30 a.m.

Crews had to shut down the road for repairs. 

Fire officials said Tukwila Public Works responded to the scene. 

