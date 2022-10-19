Phase 2 of water conservation ordinance in effect for North Bend due to drought

Even though rain is expected to finally hit Washington on Friday, the city of North Bend will move into Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance (WCO) until further notice due to the abnormal dry spell.

The persistent drought conditions have reached the point where steps are being taken to protect the flow of the Snoqualmie River.

Stage 1 allows watering landscapes three times a week between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Stage 2 alternates those days for odd and even addresses. Customers with odd street addresses can irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and customers with even street addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

No irrigation is allowed on Mondays.

Stage 2 eliminates washing down streets, parking lots, sidewalks and other hardscapes. Construction crews are also cut off from using city water.

City officials say western Washington hasn’t been this parched in 130 years.

The city of North Bend is always in Stage 1 starting each year on Aug. 15 as part of the 2020 legislation. It applies to all homes and businesses within the city limits.

However, Phase 2 or 3 go into effect at the direction and declaration of the Public Works Director.

You can find more information on the ordinance here.

The city has some tips that residents can practice at home to conserve water:

Fix running toilets : A running (leaking) toilet can use 200 gallons a day or more. That’s as much as taking an extra 15 showers a day. A running (leaking) toilet can use 200 gallons a day or more. That’s as much as taking an extra 15 showers a day.

Don’t ignore that drip: Dripping faucets and tubs can also add up. Just one drop every 2 seconds wastes more than 1,000 gallons per year.

Upgrade your shower head.

Turn the water off while brushing your teeth. Standard faucets use 2.2 gallons per minute. Dentists recommend brushing your teeth for a minimum of 2 minutes, so you can save over 4 gallons of water each time you brush.

If you have a clothes washer or dishwasher, get the most out of them and only run them when you have a full load.

Don't pre-wash dishes. Most dishwashers clean just as well without pre-washing dishes.



