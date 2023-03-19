Watch: Paralyzed deputy regains movement, walks daughter down the aisle

An injured deputy refused to give up on his goal to walk his daughter down the aisle of her wedding.

Master Deputy Harold ‘Hal’ Davis was injured a year ago after a freak accident left him temporarily paralyzed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was hit by a tree limb while doing yard work. His wife, Cynthia, set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medial expenses.

Davis, 53, suffered spinal damage and became completely paralyzed for two weeks. He then slowly started to regain movement in his toes.

After a year of intense therapy, he regained even more movement enough to walk his daughter down the aisle with some assistanc.e

Video of the touching moment was filmed by Davis' colleagues at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

"We are so happy for Hal and his entire family," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.